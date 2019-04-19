Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Apostolic Truth Church
2720 N Kesting Ct
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Apostolic Truth Church
2720 N Kesting Ct
Appleton, WI
Appleton - Joyce C. (Eimmerman) Van Den Broek, 92, of Kaukauna passed from this world to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 17, 2019 at Century Oaks Assisted Living. She was the daughter of Cyril and Margaret Eimmerman of Kaukauna. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Van Den Broek; daughter, Patricia (Van Den Broek) Gondek; daughter-in-law, Betty (Gary) Van Den Broek

A funeral service to celebrate her life on earth, and her passing into a brighter life in Heaven will be at Apostolic Truth Church, 2720 N Kesting Ct, Appleton, at 11:30 am on SATURDAY, April 20, 2019. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com

