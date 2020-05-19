|
Joyce Conradt
Shiocton - Joyce Conradt, age 74, passed away on May 19, 2020 at ThedaCare- New London.
Joyce was born on June 13, 1945 in Brown County to Clifford and Edna (Ziesemer) Mueller.
She was baptized, confirmed and married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour. Joyce married Earl Conradt on July 3, 1965. She was a past member of the Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department and retired in 2002 after 22 dedicated years.
Joyce loved to take care of children and her grandchildren, working in her garden and tending to her flowers. She was the best sports fan for her kids and grandkids. Joyce enjoyed painting ceramics with the ladies and their fun luncheons. She loved the Brewers and watching birds at the feeders. Joyce enjoyed spending time with the Studio 54 Coffee Clutch gang.
She is survived by her husband, Earl; daughters: Julee (Leon) Scheller of Shiocton, Beth Beyer of Neenah, and Ann (Ron) Stedl of Black Creek; grandchildren: Sara Scheller, Nikki Scheller, Vic Scheller, Dana (Ryan) Scheller, Jamie (Jack) Beyer, Jenna Beyer, Trevor (Desiree) Young, and Trina Young; step-grandchildren: Eric Stedl, Joey Stedl, and Paul Stedl; sister, Mary Lou (Gary) Melchert of Seymour; brother, Randy Mueller of Seymour; sister-in-laws: Carol Theobald of Black Creek, Diane (Gary) Wilkinson of Shiocton, Judy Shafel of Shiocton; brother-in law, Neil (Renee) Conradt of Mishicot; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford "Jeff" and Edna Mueller; infant sister; in-laws: Victor and Marian Conradt; brothers-in-law: Don Theobald and Gene Conradt; and nephew Kevin Theobald.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place at the Shiocton Bovina Cemetery, Shiocton. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to Joyce's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 19 to May 20, 2020