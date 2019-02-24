Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Joyce E. "Totsy" Debenack

Appleton - Joyce Elaine "Totsy" Debenack, age 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Totsy was born on November 10, 1931 in Wausau, WI, a daughter of the late John and Gladys (Newell) Treviranus. She was united in marriage to David C. Debenack on June 11, 1955 in Wausau, Wisconsin. The couple moved to the Appleton area shortly after their marriage. Totsy became a great homemaker, and mother with her PHD in motherhood. She also was a waitress for several years with area restaurants. But most important was her children and her grandchildren and great-grandson that she adored very much. Totsy enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, puzzles and jig saw puzzles. She loved to watch the birds and squirrels and also loved her pets.

Totsy is survived by her loving children, Steve Robenolt, Kim (Lynn) Debenack, Lisa Debenack, Jody (Paul) Hughes, Beth Debenack Waite, and Gina (Rick) Heller, six grandchildren, Alyxandra Debenack, Jonathan (JT) Waite, Cassandra (Jordan) Lessmiller, and Jennifer Landsverk, Scott (Patty) Robenolt, Ken (Jennifer) Robenolt, and a great-grandson, Ezra Steffens, a sister, Susan and three brothers, Mike, Scott and Pat. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Jean and Kathy and a brother, Johnny.

A memorial service will be held 12 Noon on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home. Totsy's family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 AM until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.

Totsy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Dernlan and his staff for the wonderful care rendered unto Totsy. Also to ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their care and compassion shown unto her and her family and to her Daughter, Lisa for her dedication and sacrifice and love for the caring of her parents to honor their wishes, so they could stay in their home until they passed.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019
