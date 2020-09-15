Joyce E. Vander PasLittle Chute - Joyce E. Vander Pas, Little Chute, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Little Chute on April 14,1936, to the late John and Margaret (Josephs) Gloudemans. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Thomas W. Vander Pas, on February 4, 1958.Joyce began working at Fox River Paper Company in 1961, left to raise her family, and went back in 1976, where she retired as the Customer Service Supervisor.Joyce was a lifelong member of St. John's Nepomucene in Little Chute.Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, shopping with her daughter, Tammy, and gambling at Rose Hill with her grandson, Daniel. She also treasured quiet times - reading and relaxing in her home - and tending to her flowers, especially her beautiful clematises. In later years, Joyce took care of her husband, Tom, who has suffered from dementia since 2016.Joyce is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Tom, her children: Tim (Diana) Vander Pas, Woodbury, MN; Tammy (Mike) Maley, Appleton; Troy (Brenda) Vander Pas, Fond du Lac. 11 grandchildren: Kirk (Jenn) Vander Pas (great granddaughter Harper), Cole, Erin, Abby, and Macy Vander Pas; Daniel (fiancé Lindsey Vandenberg), Rachel, and Matthew (Morgan Maule) Maley; Christa (Patrick Loughery), Carly (Turner Botz), and Ty Vander Pas. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Dan (Mary) Vander Pas, and sisters-in-law, Helen Gloudemans and Janet Gloudemans, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the mothers of her grandchildren, Dawn Vander Pas and Lisa Bons, along with a "forever friend," Sarah Wittman, and the best neighbors ever, Todd and Lee Bruyette (as well as their children) who helped her with anything and everything she needed.Joyce was preceded in death by her firstborn son, Tod Vander Pas, on June 30, 2013, her parents, John and Margaret, Tom's parents, Nick and Rose (Hoolihan), and siblings: Carole (Larry) Seidl, Don (Janice) Gloudemans, Ron Gloudemans, Jack Gloudemans, and Kenneth Gloudemans, and in-laws: Jim (Barb) Vander Pas, Pat Vander Pas, Marilyn Vander Pas.The family would like to thank the Bruyette family for all they did for Joyce (and Tom) throughout the years. Mom and dad were truly blessed to have you as neighbors and friends. We would also like to thank the bartenders at Rose Hill, especially Dawn, Donna, Kim, Lindsey, and Ali, for being so kind and thoughtful to our parents. In addition, a special thanks to the Dave/Mary Heiting and Carol/Larry Spietz families for always including them in their special celebrations.Private family services are being held on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place at Rose Hill at 1:00 p.m. for friends and family.Mom/Grandma, you may be gone but will never be forgotten and will ALWAYS be in our hearts!