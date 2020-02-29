|
Joyce Frederickson
Kimberly - Joyce R. Frederickson, 80, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Paul Home. Joyce was born on July 31, 1939 to John and Dorothy (Wirth) Donnermeyer. She was united in marriage to Darvin Frederickson on October 22, 1966.
Joyce worked at Kaukauna Community Hospital as an LPN. The things she loved the most were her family, especially her grandkids, the packers and reading a good book.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Phillip Thomas) Frederickson, grandchildren; Quinton Lee Thomas, Avery Joshua Thomas, Lillian Grace Frederickson-Thomas, Lawrence David Frederickson-Thomas, Isaiah Jay Frederickson-Thomas, 5 great grandchildren, siblings; Janet (Harvey) Reather, Shirley (Gary) Bley, Pat Stevenberg, Keith (Char) Donnermeyer, Ken (Jan) Donnermeyer, Mark Donnermeyer, sister-in-law, Diane Donnermeyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and the Frederickson family.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Darvin, a granddaughter Lauren, a brother Jack, sister-in-law, Linda Donnermeyer, brothers-in-law; Howie Jansen and Dick Stevenberg.
The funeral service for Joyce will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the FARGO FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. Special thank you to the staff at St. Paul Home. Mom was only with you for a short time, but in that time you all treated her like you all knew her forever. You all are amazing and thank you for all that you do!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020