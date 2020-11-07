Joyce (Barlow) HeleinAppleton - Joyce Diane Helein (nee Barlow), age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 6, 2020.Joyce Barlow was born to F. John and Dorothy (Marx) Barlow on February 15, 1938 in Buffalo, NY, the first of 8 daughters. The family moved to Appleton, WI, and settled into a comfortable life, where Joyce helped her mother maintain order in a home full of spirited young ladies.Joyce met the love of her life, Bob Helein, at Appleton High School when she was 15 years old. They were married on August 29, 1959 and enjoyed 39 years of happiness together. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Greg and Joel. She enthusiastically made a home for her family, was a wonderful cook, decorator, and family historian. She and Bob enjoyed trips to the WisOnt family cabin, Shawano Lake with friends, cookouts with family, and pontooning on the Fox River. She was a dedicated and loving wife, personally caring for Bob through many health challenges until he passed in 1999.Joyce's greatest joy was her 5 grandchildren — Maddie, Jordan, Cooper, Marina, and Moira. She spent countless hours playing dress-up and attending soccer, volleyball, and basketball games, musicals, plays, and recitals. She also enjoyed researching the history of the Fox Cities with her dear friend Anne Kloehn, and was a member of numerous clubs and charities, including the King's Daughters, the Hearthstone Historic House Museum, and Meals on Wheels.Joyce is survived by her sons Greg (Kelly) Helein and Joel (Hanna) Helein, both of Appleton, WI; her grandchildren, Maddie (fiancé Tom Johnson) of Minneapolis, MN; Jordan, Cooper, Marina, and Moira, all of Appleton, WI; her dear sisters Bonnie Dignam, Joan (Bill) Showers, Grace (Robin) Cohn, Jackie (Mike) Ware, Wendy (Peter) Juneau, Terri (Reny) Brown, and Alice Barlow; her sisters-in-law, Joan Helein and Jean Helein; her brother-in-law Jim Kersten; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends - many from the Falling Waters Community in Naples, FL, where she wintered for more than 15 years.Joyce is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Helein; her bothers-in-law Bernie Dignam, Jim Helein, and Bill Helein; and, her sister-in-law Marge Kersten.Many thanks are extended to Compassus (hospice care), Care Patrol of the Fox Cities, Helen's House, and the competent doctors, nurses, and compassionate caretakers who made Joyce's last days comfortable.A celebration of Joyce's life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Until then, Joyce's request to those around her was to "take some quiet time and reflect on the wonderful memories we shared over the years, cherish them, tell stories, and always keep family and friends at the top of the list!"