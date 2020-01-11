Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
Joyce J. Brain


1936 - 2020
Joyce J. Brain Obituary
Joyce J. Brain

Neenah - Joyce J. Brain, age 83, of Neenah, passed away on Saturday, January 10, 2020. Joyce was born on September 13, 1936 in Ladysmith, daughter of the late Robert and June (Sanders) Orheim. Joyce is survived by her son, Steve (Katy) Wockenfus, grandchildren, Victoria, Liz, Sam, Cory, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Hugo and Gavin, brothers, Robert (Jeanette) Orheim and Donald (Ginny) Orheim; sisters, Peggy Vandezande, Debra (Bruce) Heimerman and Kathleen (Dale) Heinzen; in-laws, Sharon Orheim, Earl Winnett, and Kenneth Norton. Joyce was preceded in death by two daughters, Vicki Wockenfus and Lisa Stuempges; a brother, Buddy Orheim, sisters, Candice Winnett and Melanie Norton and a brother-in-law, Harvard Vandezand.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
