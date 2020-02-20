Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Francis Church
433 County Road CE
Hollandtown, WI
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Francis Church
433 County Road CE
Hollandtown, WI
Joyce J. Toepel

Joyce J. Toepel Obituary
Joyce J. Toepel

New Holstein - The funeral liturgy for Joyce will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Francis Church, located at 433 County Road CE in Hollandtown. Fr. Donald Everts will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather AT THE CHURCH Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that contributions be made to pediatric cancer research at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
