Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Joyce Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Johnson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Johnson

Fremont - Joyce A. Johnson, age 86, of Fremont, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, in King. She was born on May 13, 1933 in New London, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Hilda (Kopitzke) Schultz.

On June 26, 1954, Joyce married Hugo Johnson at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New London. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2017. Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont. She loved baking and cooking, gardening, and traveling with Hugo. Joyce was a very artistic person and loved to draw, paint and play piano. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could. She also enjoyed socializing , especially with the many friends she became acquainted with since she moved to King.

Joyce is survived by three children, Sherry (Rocky) Gaetzke, Weyauwega; Alan Johnson, Oshkosh and Brian (fiance' Julie) Johnson, Weyauwega; grandchildren, Trez (fiance' Mandy) Haire, Lacey (Julian) Murray, and, Nina Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Zaden and Arianna; two step-great-grandchildren, Morgan and Stephen; her sister, Barbara (Robert) ; two sister-in-laws, Sonja (Leonard) Lemke and Thyra (Sandford) Monroe; brother-in-law, Edward (Sonja) Johnson; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jody; her brother, Lloyd(Ethel)Schultz and her brother-in-law, Ivan(Tetsko)Johnson .

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 4:30 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 3:00 pm until the time of service. Hugo and Joyce will be laid to rest in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont.

.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent