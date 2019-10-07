|
Joyce Johnson
Fremont - Joyce A. Johnson, age 86, of Fremont, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, in King. She was born on May 13, 1933 in New London, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Hilda (Kopitzke) Schultz.
On June 26, 1954, Joyce married Hugo Johnson at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New London. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2017. Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont. She loved baking and cooking, gardening, and traveling with Hugo. Joyce was a very artistic person and loved to draw, paint and play piano. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could. She also enjoyed socializing , especially with the many friends she became acquainted with since she moved to King.
Joyce is survived by three children, Sherry (Rocky) Gaetzke, Weyauwega; Alan Johnson, Oshkosh and Brian (fiance' Julie) Johnson, Weyauwega; grandchildren, Trez (fiance' Mandy) Haire, Lacey (Julian) Murray, and, Nina Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Zaden and Arianna; two step-great-grandchildren, Morgan and Stephen; her sister, Barbara (Robert) ; two sister-in-laws, Sonja (Leonard) Lemke and Thyra (Sandford) Monroe; brother-in-law, Edward (Sonja) Johnson; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jody; her brother, Lloyd(Ethel)Schultz and her brother-in-law, Ivan(Tetsko)Johnson .
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 4:30 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 3:00 pm until the time of service. Hugo and Joyce will be laid to rest in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 7, 2019