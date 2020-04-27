|
|
Joyce L. Tank
New London - Joyce LaVerne Tank, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25th at Greentree Health and Rehab Center in Clintonville, WI. Joyce was born on May 11, 1935 in Clintonville, daughter of the late George and Alvira (Niemuth) Klingbeil. She was a baptized, confirmed, lifelong and devoted member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Joyce attended New London schools for her entire life, graduating with the class of 1952. She attended all of her class reunions and even helped to plan a few of these gatherings as she so thoroughly enjoyed the friendships she made in school. Upon graduation from high school, Joyce worked as a secretary at Aid Association for Lutherans, the Reminder, OK Credit and Ray Kamps Insurance Agency. Joyce truly cherished and took great pride in her chosen occupation and wrote the most beautiful shorthand. She was also able to take some wonderful driving trips to Niagara Falls and California. On May 12, 1962 Joyce was united in marriage to Carl Tank at Emanuel Lutheran. This union was blessed with three children - Douglas (stillborn son), Alan, and Mary. Joyce and Carl farmed in the Town of Lebanon from their marriage in 1962, until Alan's marriage in April of 2003. Upon her marriage to Carl, Joyce became a homemaker as well as an avid gardener. Joyce created beautiful and abundant flower and vegetable gardens. She was a marvelous cook and would preserve most of the vegetables for her family. Joyce was able to use her secretarial skills to assist Carl in his role as Town of Lebanon Clerk for many, many years. She was also secretary of her bowling league. Once Mary was in school, Joyce began volunteering for Mrs. Sandra Krause at Emanuel Lutheran School in her Language Arts classes for more than 25 years.
Joyce is survived by her children: Alan (Penny) Tank, of New London; Mary (Dan) Luckwaldt of Woodville; grandchildren: Laura, Bekah and Maran Luckwaldt, and Danielle and Joshua Tank all of whom she loved and took delight in very much. She is further survived by her stepsister and brother-in-law Karen (Jim) Smiley, as well as her stepbrother and sister-in-law Gary (Betty) Mytton, all of New London. A special cousin to Joyce that survives her is Dennis Klingbeil and friend Debby. Special friends whom survive her are Ed and Jean Gorman of Manawa and Marie Crain of New London.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Carl, infant son Douglas, a brother Maynard (Jeynelle) Klingbeil, Maynard's daughter Ramona and her daughter Karen, an infant sister Sharon, her parents as well as her stepmother Beatrice Klingbeil and a stepbrother and sister-in-law Jack (Inez) Mytton. Melvin and LaVerne Klingbeil were a special aunt and uncle to Joyce that have passed on. She is further preceded in death by Carl's parents John and Helene Tank as well as all of Carl's brothers and sisters, their spouses, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Joyce and Carl vacationed often with Gib and Jeanette Oberstadt whom have both passed away. Other good friends that have passed on include Don Crain and Ken and Nora Egan.
Due to the state mandate restricting large gatherings, a private Christian Funeral will be held Joyce at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Rev. Mark Tiefel will officiate. Burial will be in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. A public celebration of life gathering will be held in the future.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at Greentree Health and Rehab in Clintonville for their excellent care of Joyce as well as the wonderful heroes of Appleton Medical Center, Theda Care ICU and ThedaCare Home Hospice.
Please give all memorials to your own church as we must support our places of worship during these uncertain times.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020