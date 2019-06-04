|
|
Joyce Larscheid
Appleton - Joyce Laree Larscheid, age 92, of Appleton, was greeted in heaven by family and friends on June 1, 2019 in Appleton. Joyce was born on February 27, 1927 in Green Bay to Mildred (Mead) Hoagland. After a short time there, her family made a home in Appleton. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High school. On August 6, 1955 she married the love of her life, Robert Larscheid and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2004.
Joyce loved her family and loved caring for her family. She enjoyed many fun filled days with her children and grandchildren. She was the kind of person who opened up her home and heart to anyone. Many people called her "Mom" and she loved being a mom to more than just her children.
She loved special times with friends, playing cards and dogs. She was also an avid Packers fan.
She will be sadly missed by: children Robert Larscheid of Appleton, Joyce (special friend Duane Velie) Larscheid of Appleton, Nora Larscheid of Milwaukee, Janice (Dan) Popple of Ogdensburg, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Cassandra Larscheid of Appleton, Heather Jessogne of Milwaukee, Jenn Jessogne of Appleton, Ella Larscheid of Milwaukee, Miranda Larscheid of Milwaukee, Gaston (Ashley) Popple of Waupaca, Durant Popple of Waupaca and Macey Popple of Waupaca, great grandchildren, Jackson, Calleigh and Benjamin. She is further survived by her sister Millie (Clyde) Patzke of Menasha as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Ray, her loving husband Robert, son Thomas Larscheid and brothers Donald and Jim Hoagland.
Funeral Services for Joyce will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 East Lourdes Avenue in Appleton with Fr. Don Zuleger officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Highland Memorial Park of Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to say thank you to her extended family at Carolina Manor and Asera Care Hospice for the love and care given to Joyce.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019