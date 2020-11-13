1/1
Joyce M. Busch
1934 - 2020
Joyce M. Busch

Appleton - Joyce M. Busch, age 86, Appleton, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020, at Frontida Assisted Living. She was born at Theda Clark hospital in Neenah and raised in Menasha, daughter of Russel and Genevieve (Helf) McAllister.

Joyce is survived by her children, Paul (Jerri Lynn) Busch, Sharon (Dan) Daemmrich, Jayne Busch, Nancy (Dave) Steinike, Peter Busch, her daughter in-law Shirley (Marsh) Busch, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Carlton Busch, her parents Russell and Genevieve McAllister, her loving sisters: Grace Westenberger and Nancy Elliot, and her beloved brother Lloyd McAllister.

Joyce's greatest joy and strength was being a mother and grandmother. She was kind, loving, generous and devoted to her family. She loved being outdoors camping when we were younger, gardening, watching the birds or spending time with one of her many furry friends as a passionate dog lover throughout the years. We hope life is better where you are now our beautiful angel. We will forever love you.

Please give generously to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) "in memory." A private family celebration of life held at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, Thursday, November 12th in Appleton.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
