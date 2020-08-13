1/1
Joyce M. Rott
Joyce M. Rott

Wrightstown - Joyce M. Rott, formerly of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Green Bay to the late William and Mabel (Brice) Lamine. She married her friend and love Gerald "Jerry" Rott in September, 1951. They started out as farmers and then they moved to the city where they eventually owned and operated the Ideal Café and The Mariner. She continued to use her baking talents at Hoho's Café and her love of food preparation for years. Joyce loved cats and devoted her entire house to everything cats and loved her little Lucky lady who she rescued. She also enjoyed agility and barn hunt trials with her grand dogs Lapis and Capri.

Joyce is survived by her children, Bruce (Rosanne) Rott and their son, Gerald "Jerry" Rott; Diane "Di" Rott and her daughter, Rebecca (Kirk) Strauss and her daughter, Amelia; Laura "Tinker" (Douglas) Enders; and Paula "Putt" (Bruce) Hohol; sisters: Phyliss Hinkens, Donna Beasely, and Karen Wenzlaff; and sister-in-law, Rose Lamine.

Please join us for a graveside committal service August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Appleton Highland Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow. Memorials may be made in Joyce's name to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary (151 N. Broadway St. Green Bay, 54303 or safehavenpet.org). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Joyce's family would like to thank her caregivers, CJ and Robie, for the compassionate care she received and to the Hospice team.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Appleton Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
