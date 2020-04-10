|
Joyce M. Voss
Manawa - Joyce Mary Voss, Age 88, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Manawa Community Nursing Center. She was born on April 30, 1931 in New London, daughter of the late Robert and Caroline (Bauer) Plowman. On March 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Franklin L. Voss Sr. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together before the Lord called Franklin home on July 3, 2013.
She is survived by her children: Frank Jr. (June), Mike (Pat), Russell and Tom; two grandsons: Joshua and Zachary (Kendra), great-grandson: Zander Voss; sister: Hazel Molenda; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Mary, siblings, and other relatives.
Due to the state mandate against large gatherings, a private funeral will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Symco with Rev. Jeffrey Smiles officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Symco. A public gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020