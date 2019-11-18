|
|
Joyce Mary Romnek
Menasha - Joyce Mary (Theyel) Romnek, Menasha, Age 84, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 following a courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Appleton on January 21, 1935 to the late George and Juliana (Zinzer) Theyel. After Juliana's passing, George married Erma Thompson and together they raised their family. On November 3, 1956 Joyce married Ronald Romnek and he preceded her in death on January 19, 1992.
Joyce was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, darts, bingo and the annual family camping trip as well as any family get-together. She was a graduate of Appleton West High School and worked as a cook at the Menasha Elks Club and as a clerk at Morton Drug Store. She was also a volunteer at Theda Clark Hospital and in the cafeteria at St. Mary in Menasha. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan, and also enjoyed watching professional golf. She will be remembered most for her unwavering love and support of her children and grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Joyce is survived by her five sons: Jeff (Janine) Romnek, James (Barb) Romnek, Mike (Cindy) Romnek, Steve (Nicola) Romnek, Dave (Kelly) Romnek; three daughters: Jeanne Romnek, Lori Romnek, Julie (Pete) Schwalbach; 16 grandchildren: Cpt. Adam (Stacy) Romnek, LCdr. Christopher (Katherine) Romnek, Mary (Mitch) Reis, Peter (Dr. MJ) Romnek, Dan (Amanda) Romnek, Bethann (Jake) Meckstroth, Sarah (Adam) Bell, Rachael Romnek, Ryan Schwalbach, Chad Schwalbach, Zachary Romnek, Jacob Romnek, John Romnek, Drew Romnek, Luke Romnek, Benjamin Romnek; 11 great-grandchildren: Brodie and Asher Romnek, Audrey and Huxley Romnek, Parker and Brayden Reis, Robert and Sidney Romnek, Owen, Clara and Olivia Romnek; two sisters-in-law: Marjorie Theyel and Beverly Theyel. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her birth mother, Juliana Theyel; two brothers: George Theyel Jr. and Ronald Theyel; two sisters: Carol Mollen and Judy Davids; sister-in-law, Carol (Romnek) Probst; brothers-in-law: Joseph Probst, Gerald Mollen; granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Schwalbach; parents-in-law, Edward and Margaret Romnek. She is also preceded by her puppies, Buffy and Brandy.
The funeral mass for Joyce will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (528 Second St., Menasha) with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday starting at 4:00 PM and concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha) and again at church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the Oshkosh Humane Society (1925 Shelter Ct., Oshkosh, 54901) in Joyce's name.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at The Bridges of Appleton for their care and concern shown to Joyce. Also, for the staff of Compassus Hospice and their care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019