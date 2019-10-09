Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Anduzzi's - Kimberly
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Reichel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Reichel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Reichel Obituary
Joyce Reichel

Appleton - On October 5th, 2019 Joyce aka / Mom / Grandma / Great - Grandma / Friend moved on from her favorite pastime - enjoying life to discover what awaits her in the hereafter. She left the mortal world surrounded by love. A true reflection of the love she provided others - Karma.

She was proceeded in death by her parents John (Bud) and Grace Hrubesky. Surviving her are her children. Kevin & Anne Reichel, Paul Reichel, John Reichel, Karen & Dave Vanden Heuvel. Her loving grandchildren Dan & Harley Koehler, Susan Reichel, Alicia Reichel, David Reichel, Nicklaus Reichel, Stephen Reichel, Kristy Ofsthun, Katy Vanden Heuvel, Kari & Preston Dollins Her adoring great-grandchildren Nolan Koehler, Nathan Dicke, Peyton Schultz.

A celebration and reflection of Joyce's amazing life will be held at Anduzzi's - Kimberly on Tuesday, October 15th at 5:30 pm. All who were privileged to know her are encouraged to come and share the memories they have of her.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent