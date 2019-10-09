|
|
Joyce Reichel
Appleton - On October 5th, 2019 Joyce aka / Mom / Grandma / Great - Grandma / Friend moved on from her favorite pastime - enjoying life to discover what awaits her in the hereafter. She left the mortal world surrounded by love. A true reflection of the love she provided others - Karma.
She was proceeded in death by her parents John (Bud) and Grace Hrubesky. Surviving her are her children. Kevin & Anne Reichel, Paul Reichel, John Reichel, Karen & Dave Vanden Heuvel. Her loving grandchildren Dan & Harley Koehler, Susan Reichel, Alicia Reichel, David Reichel, Nicklaus Reichel, Stephen Reichel, Kristy Ofsthun, Katy Vanden Heuvel, Kari & Preston Dollins Her adoring great-grandchildren Nolan Koehler, Nathan Dicke, Peyton Schultz.
A celebration and reflection of Joyce's amazing life will be held at Anduzzi's - Kimberly on Tuesday, October 15th at 5:30 pm. All who were privileged to know her are encouraged to come and share the memories they have of her.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019