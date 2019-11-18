Services
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
Vigil
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 Second St.
Menasha, WI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
528 Second St.
Menasha, WI
Menasha - Joyce Mary (Theyel) Romnek, Menasha, Age 84, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 following a courageous battle with dementia. The funeral mass for Joyce will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (528 Second St., Menasha) with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday starting at 4:00 PM and concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha) and again at church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
