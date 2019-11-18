|
|
Joyce Romnek
Menasha - Joyce Mary (Theyel) Romnek, Menasha, Age 84, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 following a courageous battle with dementia. The funeral mass for Joyce will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (528 Second St., Menasha) with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday starting at 4:00 PM and concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha) and again at church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
A full obituary will be appear in Wednesday's edition
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019