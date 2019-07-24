|
|
Joyce Schuh
New London - Joyce M. Schuh, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 following a short struggle with cancer. She was born on April 24, 1946 in Weyauwega daughter of the late Edwin and Lydia (Radichel) Baehman. On January 16, 1965, she was united in marriage to Roger Schuh. Joyce loved to be by the water at the family cottage "Schuhs Landing" where she enjoyed fishing for walleye on the raft. She was formerly employed as a baker for Ron & Lloyds Grocery store in New London.
Joyce is survived by her husband Roger; children, Kenneth (Heidi) Schuh, New London and Tony (Patty) Schuh, Appleton; grandchildren: Tiffany Schuh, Josh Schuh, Steven (Tori) Blank, Mitchell (Adriana) Blank and Kimberly Schuh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and a sister.
Funeral services for Joyce will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Readfield with Pastor Peter Kesting officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Readfield.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 24 to July 25, 2019