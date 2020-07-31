Joyce Stilen
Shiocton - Joyce Stilen, age 89 of Shiocton, passed away on July 30, 2020, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville.
She was born on May 23, 1931, to the late Alfred and Annie (Stadler) Roberts. On April 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Maurice Stilen in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2009.
She was a person that enjoyed being outside taking in the things that nature had to offer. Joyce loved to mow the lawn, watch the birds, gardening, canning, and cooking. She also liked the many motorcycle rides with Maurice, and snowmobile trips. Joyce taught her granddaughters how to make her famous "circles", which were sewn into many bedspreads, blankets, and various coverings. Joyce and her cat, Tommy, were best friends.
Joyce was especially fond of all the memories she created with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Wayne (Cathy) Stilen, Debra (Charlie) McNabb, and Steve Stilen; grandchildren: Sandy (Jesse) Le Noble, Julie (Brad) Wunderlich, Wayne "Bean" Stilen, Michael (Tina) McNabb, Debra (Dave) Hammond, David (Nicole) McNabb, and Michelle (Ryan) Stilen; 20 great-grandchildren: Bryce, Chase, Onnie, Katelynn, Kyle, Jaydon, Kenley, Daniel, Marah, Mackenzie, Branden, Bailey, Nathaniel, Megan, Payton, Abigail, Michael Jr., Oliver, Alex, Hunter, Hannah, Emilie, Faith, Zachary, Braeden, Mylah and Ryker; two great-great-grandchildren: Elijah and Kaizen. She is further survived by her sisters: Gladys (Clyde) Meyer and Laura (Rick) Kuehn; brother, John (Joan) Roberts.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Stilen; brothers: Francis Roberts, James Roberts, Fabian Roberts, Tom Roberts, and Paul Roberts; sister, Anna Burch.
Friends may call at the Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Navarino.
Online condolences may be expressed to Joyce's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
.
Special thanks to the staff at Living Tree Estates for the loving care of our mother and grandmother, and to Tammy and the AseraCare Hospice team for your care and concern. Julie, thank you for staying with mom on the last night.
Mom,
You will be remembered for your love and compassion for dad and for all of us. Your memory will live on with us forever. We love you.
Your Family