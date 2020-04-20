|
Joyce Wickesberg
Black Creek - Joyce Wickesberg, age 83, of Black Creek passed away on April 15, 2020 at Good Shepard Nursing Home in Seymour, WI following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on July 21, 1936 to Wallace and Irene (Birkholtz) Stutzman. On June 8, 1957 she was united in marriage to Keith Wickesberg at St. John's Lutheran Church in the Township of Center.
She had many loves including taking Sunday drives, going out to dinner, and spending time with her girlfriends.
Joyce is survived by her daughter: Joanie (Jeff) Doucette, AZ; three grandchildren: Nicole (Jay) Talakowski, Dustin (Miranda) Talakowski, and Luke (Lisa) Wickesberg-Balge; seven great-grandchildren: Arasia, Morgan, Carter, Quinn, Landon, Natalie, and Evelyn; sister-in-law, Carol Wickesberg; brother-in-law, Roy Steele;
In addition to her husband Keith, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; father-in-law and mother-in-law; three brothers-in-law.
Due to current health restrictions, a private funeral service will take place. A public service for Joyce will be planned for a later date. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Online condolences may be expressed to Joyce's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thanks to Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for letting me FaceTime with mom one last time.
Mom, I'm sad that you are gone, but relieved you're not suffering anymore.
"We remember their love when they no longer can."
I love you and will miss you. Joanie
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020