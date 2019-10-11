|
|
Juanita J. Gauerke
Appleton - Juanita Joy Gauerke went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 11, 2019. Juanita was the daughter of the late Alvin and Ella (Eichhorst) Kuberra and was born on January 1, 1929 in the town of Fairchild, WI. She enjoyed her life in Fairchild on the farm and the walks to school past her grandparents home.
After graduation she moved to Appleton, WI where her sister Wanda and brother-in-law Frank Zimmer lived. She worked at Riverside paper in Appleton until she went on a blind date and met the love of her life, Robert Gauerke. They were married in Appleton on October 13, 1951 and honeymooned in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. The couple had 3 children. Nita was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Appleton and helped organize the pictures of the church for their historical albums.
She was presently living at Primrose Memory Facility and was loved by all those who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Shari (Craig)Hanson, Elroy, WI, Julie (Dan) Beyer, Appleton, WI and son Scott (Pam) Gauerke, Appleton, WI. Also surviving are grandchildren, Emily Hanson (Jeremy Hill), Sam Hanson (Kate Ditter), Maida Hanson (Dave Wrigley), Jenna and Jordan Beyer, Greg (Terri) Gauerke and Kevin (Lauren) Gauerke.
Great grandchildren include; Peter, Claire, Brooke, Addison and Hailey Gauerke and Marley Hill. Also surviving Juanita is her sister, Wanda Zimmer, sisters-in-law Marge and Vi Gauerke and brother-in-law Pastor Eugene Gauerke. Preceding Juanita in death include her parents, her husband Robert , brother Royce Kuberra and his wife Lucy, brothers-in-law Pastor Donald Gauerke, Ken Gauerke and Frank Zimmer and sister in law Shirley Gauerke. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019