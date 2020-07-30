1/1
Juanita "Bunny" Parsons
1940 - 2020
Juanita "Bunny" Parsons

Menasha - Juanita "Bunny" Parsons passed from this earth into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on May 9, 1940, to Robert and Wilma (Krueger) Goedtke in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Juanita was class valedictorian at East Troy High School, Class of 1958, and attended UW Oshkosh. She married Ronald Parsons in 1961 in Oshkosh and became a military wife, living in Fort Carson Colorado, and Germany before finally settling in Menasha, Wisconsin to raise a family.

Bunny was a beloved friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to use her many skills and talents to bless others. She was also a dedicated prayer warrior and will be missed by her prayer partner, Nancy Tangney and many in her church family.

Juanita enjoyed camping, and hunting for agates in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, gardening, art, history, baking, sewing, and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by her children: Karla St. Aubin, Bradley Parsons and Erica (Rich) Olson; three grandchildren: Benjamin (Samantha) St. Aubin, Hannah (Benjamin) Hall, Morgan St. Aubin, and two great-grandchildren.

A small family service will be held at a later date and her ashes will be inurned along with Ronald's at Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King.

The family would like to thank the EMT's and ICU team at Theda Care Medical Center in Neenah for working so hard to save her life.

After her death, Juanita continued her spirit of kindness and generosity by donating her organs to allow others a chance at life.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 ..."Do not grieve like the rest of mankind who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him."

For more information or to share a memory of Juanita, please visit www.hovcremation.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
