|
|
Judith A. Fryfogle
Appleton - Judith "Turkey" Fryfogle, 66, died Wednesday June 26, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. She was born in Appleton on August 2, 1952, daughter of the late Carl and Shirley (Geiger) Treichel. Turkey married Gary on July 19, 1975.
Turkey served her country in the U.S. Army National Guard. She enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR and football, especially the Green Bay Packers. Turkey enjoyed having a drink and spending time with her friends at Grumpy's Tavern. Her greatest love was her time spent with her family. Turkey enjoyed planning family cookouts and making her famous potato salad.
Turkey is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Gary; their two children: son Cory (Tina), New Holstein, and daughter Jennifer (Jeremy) Jansen, Appleton; two grandsons: Cole and Mason; two sisters: Linda (Steve) Westphal and Diane (Charlie) Pruitt; brother Carl Treichel; two brothers and sisters in-law: Larry (Lynn) Fryfogle, and Orv (Linda) Crane; and a sister and brother in-law, Eleanor (Bob) Nowack. She was further preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Tomack and Gary Treichel; sister and brother in-law: Larue (Dick) Hunt; and her father and mother in-law: William (Matilda) Fryfogle.
Memorial service for Turkey will be 3:00PM on Monday July 1, 2019 at the VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday beginning at 1:00 until the service at 3:00PM.
Turkey's family would like to extend a special thank you to Rennes Health and Rehab, especially Michelle, and to the entire staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2019