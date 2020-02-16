|
|
Judith A. Laux
Menasha, Wisconsin -
Judith A. (Kiefer) Laux, age 81, of Menasha, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1938 in Neenah, daughter of the late Leonard and Della (Olson) Kiefer. Judy was a 1956 graduate of Hilbert High School and worked for many years at the Outagamie Bank in Appleton. She was untied in marriage to David Laux on May 3, 1958 in Appleton, WI.
Judy loved playing cribbage and valued the time spent with her family. She especially enjoyed the time she shared with her grandchildren and the love of her life, David. Judy never passed up an opportunity to lend a helping hand and held her faith close to her heart.
Judy is survived by her husband, David E. Laux; children, Kevin (Julie) Laux and Amy (Scott) Melendes; grandchildren, Josh Laux, Jaden Laux, Katie Melendes and Casey Melendes; sister, Janice Vanden Heuvel; siblings-in-law, Gordon Laux, Joseph (Pamela) Laux, John Laux, Yoko Laux, Carmen Laux, Mary (Tom) Murphy, Kathy (Larry) Fondow; and an abundance of other dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Joan and Alan Kieffer; siblings-in-law, Mike Vanden Heuvel, Donald Laux, Patrick Laux, Lois Laux and Bonita (Cliff) Damro; and various family members.
Visitation for Judy will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, WI 54952 with a Vigil Service at 7 PM officiated by Rev. Mr. Don Schultz. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Judy at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 21, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd St. Menasha, by Rev. Paul Paider. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sherwood, WI.
"I did not expect to leave so suddenly, but what the Lord does is well done. I left you all with love in my heart."
To leave condolences or a special message for Judy's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020