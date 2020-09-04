Judith A. Martin



Judith A. Martin, age 74, of 707 S. Summit St. Appleton, WI died peacefully on Sunday Aug. 30, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer.



Judy was born October 8, 1946 in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of the late George and Emily Fromm Grunwald.



She graduated from Sheboygan North High School class of 1965.



On Dec 22, 1965 she married Richard Martin.



Judy enjoyed traveling, gardening, and taking in all the beauty of nature. But her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family.



She is survived by her husband, Richard of Appleton, sons: Richard Martin Jr., of Menasha, WI and Christopher Martin of Neenah, WI, grandsons: Christopher Martin Jr., Ryche Martin, and granddaughter Hannah (Ted) Labby, Appleton; 2 great-grandchildren, Jude, Atticus and a new arrival coming in Oct.



Sisters: Kay (Larry) Quasius, of Springfield, MO and Patricia (Michael) Bubb of Sheboygan. She is further survived by sister-in-laws, Joan Grunwald and Linda (Martin) Lieburn. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Grunwald and Robert Grunwald also Mother-in-law Jeanette Martin and Father-in-law Arthur Martin.



A private family gathering has already taken place. A celebration of Judy's life will take place at a later date. A memorial fund is being established in Judy's name.



The family would like to sincerely thank all the special care-givers who helped take such good care of her these last few years.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store