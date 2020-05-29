Judith A. Miller
Neenah - Judith A. Miller, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton. She was born March 23, 1947 to the late Charles and Helen (Werch) Reilly in Berlin. Judith was united in marriage to Daniel Miller on December 31, 1966.
Judith is survived by her husband, Daniel Miller; two daughters: Dee (Brad) Gregorius, Tess (Dan) Lenz; two sons: Dan (Melissa) Miller, Steve Miller; eight grandchildren: Taylor (Tony) Gasman, Hannah Johnson, Hayley Johnson, Thad Kraus, Cody Lenz, Tanner Lenz, Laynee Miller, Landan Miller; and one great granddaughter, Alora Gasman. A memorial is being established for the American Cancer Society.
A private family service will be held at Kessler Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.