Judith A. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Miller

Neenah - Judith A. Miller, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton. She was born March 23, 1947 to the late Charles and Helen (Werch) Reilly in Berlin. Judith was united in marriage to Daniel Miller on December 31, 1966.

Judith is survived by her husband, Daniel Miller; two daughters: Dee (Brad) Gregorius, Tess (Dan) Lenz; two sons: Dan (Melissa) Miller, Steve Miller; eight grandchildren: Taylor (Tony) Gasman, Hannah Johnson, Hayley Johnson, Thad Kraus, Cody Lenz, Tanner Lenz, Laynee Miller, Landan Miller; and one great granddaughter, Alora Gasman. A memorial is being established for the American Cancer Society.

A private family service will be held at Kessler Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved