Judith A. Ritchie
1946 - 2020
Judith A. Ritchie

Shiocton - Judith Anne Ritchie, age 74, passed away unexpectedly, due to complications from COVID-19, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at ThedaCare in Appleton. Judy was born March 6, 1946 to the late Gladys Nichols. Judy formerly worked at the Hortonville Toy Factory and Chilton Globe Toy Factory in Seymour.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lawrence; children, Lisa (fiancé Roland Saferite) Ritchie and Jeff Ritchie; grandchildren, Brianna and Colt Howard and Alan and Adam Ritchie; great grandson, Angel and her siblings, Diana (Bill) Blom, Dale D. (Rae) Nichols and Terry Nichols. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys; father-in-law, Woodrow Ritchie and mother-in-law, Leone Ritchie.

The funeral service for Judy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton with Fr. Michael Thiel officiating. Visitation will take place at the Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
