|
|
Judith (Judy) Ann Butcher
Appleton - Judith (Judy) Ann Butcher (Rice), 63, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Judy was born March 6, 1957 in St. Francis, WI to William James Rice and Wilhelmina Frances (Weinstock) Rice. She graduated from Whitnall High School in Greenfield, WI and Central Bible College in Springfield, MO. She married Johnathan Butcher on February 3, 1989.
She enjoyed walks, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
Judy is survived by her husband, Johnathan; son Benjamin; brothers Ron (Geri) Rice and James (Laurel) Rice; sister Nancy Tibbets. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Gail Schmalfeldt.
A funeral service will start at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home. Judy's family will welcome friends at 2:00 PM until the 3:00 PM service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 13, 2020