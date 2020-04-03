|
Judith Ann Earl
Appleton - Judy passed away at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer on April 1, 2020. Judy was born December 16, 1941 in Fond du Lac to the late George and Florence (Hall) Connell. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic Grade School and St. Mary Catholic High School. Judy married Richard Earl on August 3, 1963 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Appleton. Together they owned and operated Earl-Litho Printing Company for many years. She also enjoyed working part time at Fox River Antique Mall for the last 12 years.
Judy and her family enjoyed downhill skiing out West and up North and time spent at the Waupaca and Shawano cottages. She had a very outgoing personality and loved to play bridge; always striving to get better.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Richard of 56 years; children: Cindy (Sean) Coughlin, Appleton and Craig (Staci May) Earl, Bellingham, WA; two grandchildren: Hailey and Jack Coughlin; a sister Joanne Gosz, MN and a brother James (Donna) Connell, CA.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Jean and a brother-in-law Hank Gosz.
Due to the current restrictions, a private service will take place and burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Appleton. There will be a Memorial Mass for the public in the future and those details will be announced later.
A special thank you to the St. Elizabeth staff and ThedaCare Hospice for their wonderful care of Judy and her family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020