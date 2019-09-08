|
Judith Ann Kickland
- - On August 26, 2019, the world lost a great scientist, teacher, and athlete, when Judith Ann Kickland died peacefully on the island of Oahu. She was born in Neenah, WI on June 22, 1942 to Harold Kenneth Rogness and Florence Caroline Rogness. Judy grew to be six feet tall by the time she was fourteen years old. She played every sport she could.
Judy attended Neenah High School. When her science fair project won an award at the state level, the local newspaper noted with astonishment that the winner was a girl. Judy went on to earn her bachelor degree at UW-Madison. During college, Judy lived with roommates who would be her friends for life and who tolerated Judy's take-home biology assignment to dissect a cat that Judy kept in their refrigerator.
She also met Dennis "Tag" Charles Kickland. Tag wooed Judy by offering her a life of adventure. They were married in 1965 and moved to Wausau, WI. Over the next 54 years of marriage, Tag took Judy hunting in northern Wisconsin, fishing in Canada, camping throughout the western U.S., and snowmobiling across the frozen lakes. Judy taught science at Wausau High School. She was also a coach for the Wausau High School Girls' Athletic Association. Back in the day, schools failed to offer equal sports opportunities to girls. But Judy liked to sink half-court shots for fun. She became a tireless advocate for girls' athletics.
After teaching at Wausau for several years, Judy earned her masters degree in biology from Michigan State University. She somehow convinced them that studying the parasites found in fish would be a worthy scientific endeavor for her masters project, probably because it meant she got to go fishing for a year.
Judy and Tag moved to Kaukauna, WI in 1973. Judy taught science at Little Chute High School. She took time off to have a baby in 1977. Judy missed teaching science, so Judy would soothe her daughter, Patricia Sue Kickland, by explaining photosynthesis. Judy and Tag did not know Pati was hard-of-hearing until she turned three. So Pati, not having heard much of the science lectures, and having inherited even less of Judy's athletic prowess, grew up to become a lawyer, and married a nice man named Brian Thomas Lewis. They had Judy's granddaughter, Zoë Isabella Lewis, in 2009, and Judy's grandson, Tycho Alrek Lewis, in 2013, and their family lives in Kahaluu on Oahu.
After some time as a stay-at-home mom, Judy went back to teach at Little Chute. She mentored countless students who would go on to become scientists and healthcare workers. She got frustrated when the other Little Chute teachers left the entire popcorn scooper inside the popcorn bowl in the faculty lounge. So Judy assigned her science students to swab the handle of the popcorn scooper and grow a culture of bacteria, which Judy then prominently displayed in the suddenly-much-cleaner faculty lounge.
Judy attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Kaukauna. She sang really loudly during services, ran the Sunday school, and played handbells. Judy recognized that her brain and her soul were both blessings from the Almighty, and did not bother worrying about conflicts between science and religion. Judy has been saved through faith in Christ Jesus, and God has taken her home to heaven.
But back here on Earth, Judy liked to go camping, swimming, and rummaging, eat perch and haddock at supper clubs, and play cards. She played sports less frequently as her health problems progressed, but she still golfed late in life, and always rooted for the Packers and the Badgers and the Spartans. Judy and Tag moved to Hawaii in 2013. They lived in Hawaii Kai on Oahu. Judy learned to play mahjong, and she spent time with her grandkids. She passed away at Holy Family Care Home in Ahuimanu, with a can of Pepsi on her nightstand and a girls' high school championship basketball game playing on the TV in the background.
Survivors include Tag, Pati, Brian, Zoë, and Tycho; and Judy's brother and his wife, Richard Harold and Darla Rogness. Preceding Judy in death are her parents Florence and Harold, parents-in-law Charles and Selma "Sally" Kickland, and Douglas and Barb Kickland.
Judy's beloved extended family included Donald and Donna Kickland, Richard and Micki Kickland, Eunette and Frank Borowski, James and Mary Andersen, Duane Andersen, Kenneth Andersen, Tom and Dawn Andersen Peters, Chuck and Susan Pansy Paulson, Charlotte Pansy Iversen, Richard S. and Anna Rogness, Jennifer Shillingford, Dick and Verna Kickland, Julie and Bill Whitford, John and Dyan Kickland, Steven Kickland, Wendy Kickland, Robert Borowski, Brian Borowski, Donna Borowski, Diana Borowski and Danielle Strobel, Colby and Brittany Rogness, Kyle Rogness, Karah Rogness, Corey Rogness, Leroy Calhoun IV, Shane Shillingford, Ashley Whitford, Ryan Whitford, Alexa Kickland, Mason Kickland, Zachary Reneau, Nicholas Reneau, Adalynn Strobel, and Damon Strobel. Judy had many cherished friends, co-workers, teammates, associates, neighbors, and pets. She even adopted a cat, albeit several decades after she dissected the one in college.
Thanks to the hard work of Judy and many other women, every single one of Judy's nieces and great-nieces played sports or studied science or worked in education. Judy donated her body to the University of Hawaii medical school. After this final science lesson is complete, Judy's remains will be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date to be determined. Aloha ke Akua and praise be to God.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019