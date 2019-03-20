Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mission Village of Menasha Senior Living Cottages, Community Room
1455 Kenwood Dr.
Menasha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Klemstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Klemstein


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Ann Klemstein Obituary
Judith Ann Klemstein

Menasha - Judith Ann Klemstein, age 73, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on February 6, 1946 the daughter of the late Clyde and Fern (DePlanche) Barrette. Judith worked for many years at Appleton Medical Center as an admissions specialist. She was known to love the Packers. Judith will be dearly missed by her good, life-long friends, Frances "Chuck" and Kenny, and the many friends she worked with. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family.

Judith is survived by her sons: James "Jimmie", Tommy (Janell), Russell and Jeff Klemstein; grandchildren: Michael, Jena, Amanda, Josh (Kelsey), Devin and Aleeshea; great-granddaughter, Nola Jo; sister-in-law, Eileen Scifo-Barrette; and nieces and nephews: Susie, Kathy and Floyde, and many others. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Marion Barrette, Lenore Kinnunen-Barrette and Jimmy Barrette.

A celebration of Judith's life will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in her Clubhouse, the Community Room at Mission Village of Menasha Senior Living Cottages, 1455 Kenwood Dr., Menasha.

The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at ThedaCare in Appleton for their wonderful care.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now