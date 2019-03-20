|
Judith Ann Klemstein
Menasha - Judith Ann Klemstein, age 73, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on February 6, 1946 the daughter of the late Clyde and Fern (DePlanche) Barrette. Judith worked for many years at Appleton Medical Center as an admissions specialist. She was known to love the Packers. Judith will be dearly missed by her good, life-long friends, Frances "Chuck" and Kenny, and the many friends she worked with. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family.
Judith is survived by her sons: James "Jimmie", Tommy (Janell), Russell and Jeff Klemstein; grandchildren: Michael, Jena, Amanda, Josh (Kelsey), Devin and Aleeshea; great-granddaughter, Nola Jo; sister-in-law, Eileen Scifo-Barrette; and nieces and nephews: Susie, Kathy and Floyde, and many others. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Marion Barrette, Lenore Kinnunen-Barrette and Jimmy Barrette.
A celebration of Judith's life will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in her Clubhouse, the Community Room at Mission Village of Menasha Senior Living Cottages, 1455 Kenwood Dr., Menasha.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at ThedaCare in Appleton for their wonderful care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 20, 2019