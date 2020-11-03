1/1
Judith Ann Millard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Millard

Sherwood-Neenah - Judi (Webb) Millard (1959-2020), wife of Mark Millard, will be remembered for her outgoing charismatic personality and distinctive laughter. Judi is being received into heaven with outstretched arms of her parents Betty & Russell Webb, her brother Richard Webb, Judi's Extra Mother-in law Ruth Staffeld, and Father-in-law Alan Millard who have all gone before her.

She enjoyed antiquing with her soul mate Mark. Judi was a fervent lover of mission antiques, folk art, craft tiles, and game boards. Judi enjoyed warm sunshine on her face and traveling to the islands and wintering in Galveston visiting her favorite sister-in law Trudy (Millard).

Judi's cheerful voice was heard for many years on the end of the telephone when she worked at M&N transfer as well as the Valley Inn in Neenah. Her outgoing personality was appreciated by so many who knew her as JW.

Judi will be missed dearly by her best friend since elementary, Katie (Ellis - Plante), by her siblings Mary (Bill) Hanson, Paula Webb, Rebecca (Zafar) Mian, Janet (Aaron) Callender, Mark Webb as well as many nieces & nephews.

In Judi's lovingly witty humor she wants everyone to know " I am no longer picking up daisies but pushing them up."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved