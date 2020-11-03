Judith Ann MillardSherwood-Neenah - Judi (Webb) Millard (1959-2020), wife of Mark Millard, will be remembered for her outgoing charismatic personality and distinctive laughter. Judi is being received into heaven with outstretched arms of her parents Betty & Russell Webb, her brother Richard Webb, Judi's Extra Mother-in law Ruth Staffeld, and Father-in-law Alan Millard who have all gone before her.She enjoyed antiquing with her soul mate Mark. Judi was a fervent lover of mission antiques, folk art, craft tiles, and game boards. Judi enjoyed warm sunshine on her face and traveling to the islands and wintering in Galveston visiting her favorite sister-in law Trudy (Millard).Judi's cheerful voice was heard for many years on the end of the telephone when she worked at M&N transfer as well as the Valley Inn in Neenah. Her outgoing personality was appreciated by so many who knew her as JW.Judi will be missed dearly by her best friend since elementary, Katie (Ellis - Plante), by her siblings Mary (Bill) Hanson, Paula Webb, Rebecca (Zafar) Mian, Janet (Aaron) Callender, Mark Webb as well as many nieces & nephews.In Judi's lovingly witty humor she wants everyone to know " I am no longer picking up daisies but pushing them up."