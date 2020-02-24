Services
Judith Anne Bruggink Obituary
Judith Anne Bruggink

Appleton - Judith A. Bruggink, 89, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Heritage, in Appleton. She was born on April 25, 1930, in Sheboygan, the daughter of Reuben H. and Olive M. (Bloemers) Onnink. Judith was united in marriage to Owen "Bud" Bruggink on February 21, 1951, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1999. In her free time she enjoyed crafts and sewing. She was a devoted member of Covenant Reformed Church, Appleton. Judith will be remembered most by her family as a great stay at home mom, always making sure her children were well cared for.

Judith is survived by her 4 children: Dave (Debbie) Bruggink, Barbara (Fred) Hoida, Mary (Mike) Resch, and Mark (Sara) Bruggink; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Elaine Richardson; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Judith was further preceded in death by a sister: Ruth (Jim) VanderVeen; a sister-in-law: Lois (Bob) Seger; and a brother-in-law: Chuck Richardson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Covenant Reformed Church, 1601 Covenant Ln., Appleton, with Rev. Mark Pluimer officiating. Inurnment will take place in the spring in Union Cemetery, Oostburg, WI. Visitation will be on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

Judith's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to ALL the staff at the Heritage, for their wonderful care, compassion, and kindness.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
