Judith "Judy" Beine
Green Bay - Judith "Judy" Ann Beine, 72, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1948, in Green Bay, to the late Jerome and Loretta (Fail) Kushava. On May 23, 1973, Judy married William Beine. Judy enjoyed playing bingo and crafting. She enjoyed reading good book and writing letters to those she loved. Judy was a caring mother and wife and was fond of every moment with her family.
Judy will be sadly missed by her children, Michael (Lora) Beine, Neenah, WI, Loretta (James) Cornman, Las Vegas; grandchildren, Travis Beine and Remington Osmon; siblings, Gilbert (Kathy) Kushava, Sturgeon Bay, Marion Kushava, Two Rivers, and Francis Kushava, Brillion, WI.
In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death her son, Joseph and her husband, William.
Private family services will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home in Green Bay. The public will be able to live stream the funeral service on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. by visiting Proko-Wall Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences by be expressed at www.prokowall.com
. Burial will be at Fort Howard Cemetery.
The family extends their unconditional gratitude the staff at Park View Manor and at Aurora Hospital for the care given to Judy. The family also extends their gratitude to the professional guardians for being Judy's voice.