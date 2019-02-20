|
|
Judith "Judy" Burke-Vogel
Appleton - Judith "Judy" Burke-Vogel, age 74, of Appleton, passed into eternal life on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1944 to the late Pius and Helen (Fumal) Havel.
Judith loved her dog Harry, monthly lunches with her sisters, and spending time with her grand-daughter Danielle.
Survivors include her husband; Erhard, three sons; Paul (Diane) Burke, John (Jill) Burke, Steve (Gina) Burke, four grand-children; Danielle Burke, James (Crissy) Burke, Kevin (Tiffany) Burke, Craig (Cassie) Burke, and many great grand-children. She is further survived by eight brothers; John Havel, Ken Havel, Steve Havel, Robert Havel, Richard Havel, Thomas Havel, Jerry Havel, David Havel, five sisters; Donna Popp, Karen Greil, Jean Besaw, Debbie Welker, Janice Foth.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, one brother; James Havel, two sisters; Mary Baier, and Kathy Collar.
A memorial service for Judith will be 12:00 PM on Saturday February 23, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2211 N. Richmond Street Appleton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM; with the service to begin at 12:00 PM.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses in the ICU and on the 8th floor at AMC.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019