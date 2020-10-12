1/1
Judith C. "Judy" Haase
1944 - 2020
Judith "Judy" C. Haase

Winchester - Judith "Judy" C. Haase, age 76, of Winchester, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. She was born July 17, 1944, to the late Orvis Sr. and Severna (Moke) Anunson. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Winneconne High School. On May 25, 1966, she married Leo Haase. Judy enjoyed reading and was an avid Packer and Badger fan. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dale.

Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Leo Haase; three sons, Michael Haase, Mark (Cindy) Haase, Matthew (Jennifer) Haase; grandchildren, Katie, Allyson, Erin, Liam, Macalister, and Scarlett Haase; three brothers and a sister, Ronald (Verdaine) Anunson, Orvis Jr. "Billy" (Sue) Anunson, Sandra Sauer, Ted Anunson; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Along with parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant brother.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester 8396 Steeple Hill Dr. Larsen. Pastor Paul Ibisch will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name would be appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester
