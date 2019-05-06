Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Judith Jacobson
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Neenah - Judith C. "Judy" Jacobson, age 72, left this earth to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019, after fighting many health conditions. She was born August 25, 1946 in New London, daughter of the late Marvin and Helen (Rolfs) Henning.

Judy married Andrew Jacobson on May 18, 1980. She worked at Wisconsin Tissue Mill in Neenah for more that 30 years before her retirement. Judy loved every minute spent with family and friends, highlighted by spending time at their trailer at Star Campsite in Bowler.

Survivors include her husband, Andy; her sister, Patti (Don) Jacobson; brothers: Steve (Cora) Henning, Harvey (Leanne) Henning, Neil (Beth) Pursley; sister-in-law, Rose (Larry) Speener; brothers-in-law: Jon Jacobson, and Tom (Wendy) Jacobson. Judy is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, that she loved with all her heart, as if they were her own; her fur baby, Charlie; and a list of friends too numerous to count. If you were fortunate enough to meet her, you were family. Judy truly was EVERYONE'S "Aunt Judy".

Judy was preceded in death by her brother, John "Cubbie" (Barb) Henning.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 Pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from Noon until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in her name.

We will forever miss the smiles and laughter, but we are grateful for the many wonderful memories. Love You!

-Love You More!

Her Smile,

Though her smile is gone forever and her hand I cannot touch, I still have so many memories of the one I loved so much. Her memory is now my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has her in his keeping, I have her in my heart.

-Author Unknown

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2019
