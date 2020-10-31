1/1
Judith E. Kroll-Brooks
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith E. Kroll-Brooks

Oshkosh - Judith Elaine Elizabeth Kroll Brooks, 62, Oshkosh, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, October 29. She was born June 13,1958, in Shawano, WI, the daughter of the late Robert and Elaine (Funk) Kroll. In her younger years, Judith took pride is being a huge fan of Suburban Athletics baseball. Judith was a graduate of Lakeland College in 1983. She looked forward to her reunions with her forever friends she met while attending Lakeland. Judith was married to Alfred Perez on May19,1990 up until his death in July of 2003. Judith was later married to Charles Brooks, her soulmate, on June 18, 2016. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Judith's bubbly personality, self- deprecating humor and constant smile touched the people in her life. She had a hearty, laugh that was distinctive and contagious.

Judith is survived by her husband, Charles Brooks, Oshkosh; brother Jeffrey (Sheri) Kroll, Fox Crossing; nephews Jonathan Kroll, Fox Crossing and Samuel (Dana Kucharski) Kroll, Wauwatosa and many other relatives and friends.

Judith was further preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held at this time with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to support the Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Center.

Judith's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh for all their wonderful care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved