Judith E. Kroll-Brooks
Oshkosh - Judith Elaine Elizabeth Kroll Brooks, 62, Oshkosh, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, October 29. She was born June 13,1958, in Shawano, WI, the daughter of the late Robert and Elaine (Funk) Kroll. In her younger years, Judith took pride is being a huge fan of Suburban Athletics baseball. Judith was a graduate of Lakeland College in 1983. She looked forward to her reunions with her forever friends she met while attending Lakeland. Judith was married to Alfred Perez on May19,1990 up until his death in July of 2003. Judith was later married to Charles Brooks, her soulmate, on June 18, 2016. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Judith's bubbly personality, self- deprecating humor and constant smile touched the people in her life. She had a hearty, laugh that was distinctive and contagious.
Judith is survived by her husband, Charles Brooks, Oshkosh; brother Jeffrey (Sheri) Kroll, Fox Crossing; nephews Jonathan Kroll, Fox Crossing and Samuel (Dana Kucharski) Kroll, Wauwatosa and many other relatives and friends.
Judith was further preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private family services will be held at this time with a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to support the Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Center.
Judith's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh for all their wonderful care.