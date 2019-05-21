Services
Hemer Funeral Service
555 West Cedar St.
Medford, WI 54451
715-748-2215
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Inman-Bureta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Inman-Bureta


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Inman-Bureta Obituary
Judith Inman-Bureta

Medford - Judith A. Inman-Bureta, 81, of Medford, passed away Friday April 17, 2019 at the Aspirus Medford Hospital.

Judith was born April 22, 1938 in Chicago, IL to James and Dorothy (Holloway) Dimmock. She received her Bachelors degree in Art from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.

She taught art at several schools including Shiocton High School in Shiocton, WI and in retirement volunteered at Medford Area Senior High. She had a passion for art, including sewing, crafts, ceramics, jewelry and woodworking. She also enjoyed her time spent outdoors working in her garden. Judith loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her Children: Joseph Inman of Waupaca, Lee Inman on Bonduel, Jed (Tracy) Inman of Seymour, Lisa (Paul) Thiel of Appleton, Bill (Elizabeth) Inman of Pulaski, 14 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, Domestic Partner John Swanson of Medford, and Brother Jim (Valentina) Dimmock of California.

Judith is preceded in death by her Parents, Daughter Jill, 2 infant sons and Sister Joanne Stevens.

Per Judith's request, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.

Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent