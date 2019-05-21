|
|
Judith Inman-Bureta
Medford - Judith A. Inman-Bureta, 81, of Medford, passed away Friday April 17, 2019 at the Aspirus Medford Hospital.
Judith was born April 22, 1938 in Chicago, IL to James and Dorothy (Holloway) Dimmock. She received her Bachelors degree in Art from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.
She taught art at several schools including Shiocton High School in Shiocton, WI and in retirement volunteered at Medford Area Senior High. She had a passion for art, including sewing, crafts, ceramics, jewelry and woodworking. She also enjoyed her time spent outdoors working in her garden. Judith loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her Children: Joseph Inman of Waupaca, Lee Inman on Bonduel, Jed (Tracy) Inman of Seymour, Lisa (Paul) Thiel of Appleton, Bill (Elizabeth) Inman of Pulaski, 14 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, Domestic Partner John Swanson of Medford, and Brother Jim (Valentina) Dimmock of California.
Judith is preceded in death by her Parents, Daughter Jill, 2 infant sons and Sister Joanne Stevens.
Per Judith's request, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019