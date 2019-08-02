|
|
Judith K. Hartzheim
Appleton - Judith Kay Hartzheim died peacefully on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at The Gardens Adult Family Home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Judith worked at Zwicker's for many years. She loved watching the Green Bay Packers, and playing Bingo. She had a heart of gold and was a very generous person to family,friends and neighbors.
She is survived by one sister, Rosemarie Lemmens; sister-in-law, Barb Gerdin; and many nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Margaret Gerdin; brothers, David and Gerald Gerdin; brother-in-law, Gerald Lemmens; sister-in-law, Patty Gerdin; nephew, Scott Lemmens; and special friend, Wayne Braun.
Per Judith's wishes no service will be held. At a later date a private celebration of her life will be held by the immediate family at RiverSide Park in Neenah. Because Judith was such a caring and generous person, please show a act of kindness to someone in her honor.
The family would like to thank The Gardens Adult Family Home, Heartland Hospice,and Andrea from Outagamie County Family Care center for all the love and wonderful care they gave Judith.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019