Judith "Judy" Kurka Nagel
Menominee, MI - Judith "Judy" Kurka Nagel died peacefully in her home along the shores of Lake Michigan on March 6, 2019 in Menominee, Mich., at the age of 65. After a remarkable two years beyond her pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Judy moved on to the next portion of her soul's journey. Her loving husband and all four of their daughters were with her during her final days; they all quietly watched a picturesque sunrise together just moments after Judy's passing,
Judy is survived by her forever adoring husband, Richard "Rick"; daughters and sons-in-law, Juliet Nagel of Frostburg, Md., Jennifer (Brad) Smith of Mequon, Wis., Jessica (Josh) Franchuk of Iola, Wis., and Jaime (Jerry) Yeh of Minneapolis, Minn.; siblings, John (Helen) Kurka of Neenah, Wis., and Jeanie (Dennis) Reimer of Wild Rose, Wis.; grandsons Asher and August; and numerous nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Dorothy Kurka of Wild Rose, Wis.
Judy was born on July 18, 1953 in Orange City, Iowa, to Martin and Dorothy, who soon relocated to Appleton, Wis. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point with a Bachelor's in Music in 1974 and a Master's in Music Education in 1976. She married Rick, her soulmate, in 1976, and they happily celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in May 2018. Over a span of 33 years, Judy taught music with an emphasis in stringed instruments in Waukesha, Fennimore, Dousman, Appleton, and Neenah, Wis. During that time, the couple welcomed four intelligent, compassionate daughters and both Judy and Rick set about teaching them all how to play the violin and other instruments. Their daughters will always remember Judy as a loving, patient, passionately creative mother who always encouraged them to pursue their goals and ambitions.
Judy was talented and accomplished in many things that brought joy to everyone around her, including composing, playing, and arranging music; painting and drawing; poetry; crafting; gardening; cooking; and writing (even publishing a book in 1991 titled Creative Being: How to Raise Loving, Creative Children and Bring Out the Greatness in Us All). Many will remember her fun tradition of creating a game, crossword puzzle, poem, or jingle for the family's annual Christmas card. She was an easily inspired individual who loved every form of art and was passionate about sharing that love and her talents with others.
At Judy's request, she will be cremated and, in lieu of a funeral, a springtime Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In place of flowers, please send donations for a memorial to Rick Nagel at N6530 Hayward Bay Dr., Menominee, MI 49858. Judy's family would also like to thank Janet, Angel, Jennifer, and Amy of UP Health System for their extraordinary care and support during Judy's final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019