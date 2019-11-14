Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
72, Little Chute passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. She was born on Oct. 17, 1947 in Menominee, Michigan to the late Roger and Bette (Kayser) Anderson.

Judy's life was one of generosity and love. She leaves behind a legacy of us knowing how proud she was of us and how much she loved us. She was a lover of sports and especially enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Cubs.

Judy is survived by her siblings: Jean (Jack) Capen, Jeff (Toni) Anderson and Mary (Greg) Croft. Judy loved her family fiercely, especially her nieces and nephews: Matthew (Karen) Capen, Todd (Heather) Capen, Lacey Anderson, Joanna (Tyler) Boyle and Kelsey (Peter) Froelich. She also cherished her great nieces and nephews: Makenna, Chase, Meredith, Maverick, Teegan, Taytum, Eden and Aria. Judy's many friends were also very dear to her. Last, but not least, she adored her beloved dog, Bretta, and mourned her loss every day.

A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit from 10 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's name to the Fox Valley Humane Society. It would be what she would want and so appreciated.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
