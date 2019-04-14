|
Judith M. Dollevoet
Combined Locks - Judy Dollevoet, age 71 of Combined Locks, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday morning, April 12, 2019. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandma who will be loved and missed dearly. Judy was born in Chilton on January 26, 1948, daughter of the late Elmer and Madeline (Mertz) Schad. She married Bob Dollevoet on August 21, 1970.
Many will remember Judy for her many years of employment at Fox Communities Credit Union. She was a fan of NASCAR racing and the Green Bay Packers. Judy enjoyed playing cards (especially cribbage), fishing, and spending time up north at the cabin with their wonderful friends. Spending time with and spoiling her grandkids was always a priority, along with her walks with her special friend Gail.
She is survived by her husband: Bob Dollevoet of Combined Locks; two children: Rob (Kari) Dollevoet of Darboy and Jill (Brad) Tumas of Appleton; six grandchildren: Abbi, Johnny, and Grace Dollevoet and Allison, Zachary, and Mitchell Tumas; a brother: Elmer (Mary) Schad of South Milwaukee; a sister: Shirley Noah of Cudahy; and her in-laws: Tom (Margaret) Dollevoet of Sherwood, Pat (Tom) Van Nuland of Combined Locks, Jerry (Karen) Dollevoet of Darboy, and Bette Jane Novitske of Menasha. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law: Gary Noah, her step-dad: Reinhold Stecker, and her in-laws: Bill and Agnes Dollevoet.
A memorial service for Judy will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, located at 601 S. Washington Street in Combined Locks with Rev. Nathan Gauerke officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
We will all greatly miss you, we love you! Goodbye for now.
For more information or to share a memory of Judy, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019