|
|
Judith Kathleen Olson-Degner went to the loving arms of her savoir on May 3,2019. Born May 24,1954 raised in Glenwood, MN. Judi was lucky enough to be a stay-at-home mom from 1972-1999 and was able to raise four awesome human beings. In 1999, Judi graduated from nursing school with an ADN and went to work for mostly Affinity for the next 20 years. Judi's passion was for people that were suffering from dementia and was a specialist in that field. She always approached her patients with compassion and a smile. Nursing management rounded out her career. She loved to teach and taught CNAs for the Appleton Area School District. Judi's free time was spent with family and her loving husband. Ray and she would go to Minocqua, camp, fish, travel in the semi-truck, cooking was a favorite hobby. She made a Norwegian lefse that would make you drool.
She is survived by the love of her life Raymond J Degner. Her four children Christopher (Amy) Olson, Chad (Sherri) Olson, Cherise (Trey) Olson, Chelsea (Anthony) Olson, three stepchildren Megan (James) Moede, Ryan Degner, and Riley Degner. Further survived by her sister Robin Grundman and family, her brothers Tim Callen, Scott (Denise) Callen and family, and Marty (Jeanne) Callen and family. Raymond's siblings Mary Kay Lewis and family, Bill Degner and family, Jean Degner, Jane Degner, Roi (Rhonda) Degner and family. Also, Donald Olson and his family. She has 16 beautiful grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her 16 grandchildren brought her tons of joy. Her top priority was to teach them about God and she would often call them to listen to their prayers at night.
Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Gloria Callen. Raymond's parents Bob and Evelyn Degner, her loving friend Gwen Daniels and her nephew Luke Grundman.
It is impossible to thank everyone that lovingly cared for Judi from caregivers to family to wonderful neighbors and especially Mary, Judi's hospice nurse. Go in peace, walk with the lord and hug a kid. A private family service will be held with Conifer Berg Officiating. In Lieu of flowers donations can be given to St. Jude's or Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019