Judith Quaintance
Appleton - Judith A. "Judy" Quaintance, 77, of Appleton, passed away on June 25, 2019. Judy was born on December 6, 1941 to Simon and Beatrice (Jensen) Quaintance in New London. At a young age, she moved to California and worked many years there in the aerospace industry. After returning home, she worked many years for Kobussen Buses. She loved her extended family there as well as the kids in her care. She especially loved The Little Chute Dance Team and they were on her bus often.
She loved sightseeing in the outdoors, visiting waterfalls, and her many bus trips. In the past few years she was able to travel from the east coast to the Canadian Rockies and all points in between. She was also a member of The Model A Club.
She will be sadly missed by her significant other, Pat Campbell, who was her world and true love. She is further survived by children, Debra and Butch, daughter-in-law Kathy, several grandchildren, siblings, Joe Quaintance, Patti (Dan) Parker and Dan (Arlene) Quaintance, as well as many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one child Bruce, sister Jeannie ( Gary) Hogan, and sister-in-law and dear friend Alice Quaintance.
There will be a memorial service for Judy on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton. There will be a visitation preceding the memorial service on Tuesday from 10:00am to 11:00am. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton (formerly AMC), especially Aubrey, for the wonderful care given to Judy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019