|
|
Judith Sternhagen
Dale - Judith A. Sternhagen, age 80, of Dale, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born on December 18, 1938 in Bristol, WI, the youngest of seven children, to the late Robert and Florence (Jensen) Pringle. Judie graduated from Central High School in Salem in 1956. On October 8, 1960 Judie married Dale Sternhagen at Wesley Chapel in Bristol. Together they owned Lucky O'Hara Demolition Derbies for 40 years. They also owned and operated Dale's Clothes for Men in New London for 14 years, and she worked for the New London Reminder in the sales department for several years. Judie was very musical and spent many years teaching piano lessons and accompanying students at solo/ensemble events. She also played the accordion for the dance band for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readfield where she directed the choir, played for 100's of church services, weddings and funerals. Judie lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 45 years and was very active in the JDRF Ride to Cure as a rest stop volunteer for several different rides including Death Valley, LaCrosse and Amelia Island. She taught hunter safety courses in the area and was the secretary of the New London Fish and Game Club for over 20 years. Judie loved to garden and she especially loved to watch her grandchildren in their many activities; the boys played many hockey games and tournaments; Kenzi was involved in softball, cross country and cheerleading events; and Halia participated in cross country, track and skiing with the Webfooter's water ski show team.
Judie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dale; her children, Bobbi (Chris) Howell, Marti (Brian) Dey, and Carl (Robin) Sternhagen; her grandchildren, Jacob (Ashley) Howell, Eric Howell (fiancé, Shelby Luedtke), Daniel Howell (special friend, Natalie Faith), McKenzie Dey (fiancé, Jake Schmidt), Mitchell Dey (special friend, Hailee Popke), and Halia Sternhagen; great-grandchildren, Brantley Dey, Lily Howell and Rory Howell; brother, Robert D. (Julie) Pringle, Jr., sisters-in-law Barb Pringle, Marti King-Pringle, sisters- and brothers-in law Barb (Don) Dinges, and Janice (Bob) Zastrow, and brother-in-law Robert Smith; and numerous nieces of nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, William and Martha Sternhagen, her siblings, William (Leota) Pringle, Amy (Glenn Griffin; Harvey) Jones, Donald King-Pringle, Roy Pringle and Marian (Finn) Nilsen, and sister-in-law Sandy Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church, N985 County Rd. W, Readfield. Pastor Peter Kesting will officiate. Burial will be in Dale Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont from 4-7PM and on Tuesday, at the church from 9:30AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for JDRF and the Zion Lutheran Building Fund.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019