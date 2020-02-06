|
Judith Van Ark
New London - Judith A. (Gallow) Van Ark, age 80, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence. Judy was born on December 1, 1939, in Appleton, daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred (Thiel) Gallow. She was united in marriage to Clarence "Butch" Van Ark on February 17, 1960, in Weyauwega. Judy graduated from New London High School in 1958. She was a life long member of Emanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, New London and was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary for 22 years. Judy babysat and had many foster children over the years. She worked at several different jobs over the years including, Hortonville Toy Factory, the canning factory, and Pine Tree Supper Club.
Judy loved bears and collected many over the years. She would get 1 from every place she visited as well as receiving many as gifts from family and friends. Judy loved to camp and spending time having fun with friends and family, laughing and joking. She always told you exactly what was on her mind but we all loved her for it. Judy will be deeply missed by many.
Judy is survived by her husband, Butch; children: Laurie (Jim) Sell, Jeffrey (Patricia) Van Ark, Mary (Tim) Schneiderwendt and Sheri (Brian) Lettau; grandchildren: Jamie, Jessie Sell, Lacy (Sell) Raisler, Eric, Jeffrey Jr., and Jordan Van Ark, Tim and Robbie Schneiderwent, Will and Gavin Lettau; great-grandchildren: Adam, Asuna Sell, Jase, Remy Sell, MaKieyela, Mallex, MaHayleigha, MaKayna Raisler, Harley, Elijah Van Ark, Aiden Shadduck, Kennedy Van Ark, Justin, Holland, Willow, and Jackson Van Ark, Ellie, Lilli Schneiderwent, Myles Schneiderwent. She is further survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Kathy Berkahn, sons, Bill and Robbie and a daughter-in-law, Sue (Wilke) Van Ark.
The funeral for Judy will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am. until the time of service. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020