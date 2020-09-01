1/1
Judy Eiting
1960 - 2020
Judy Eiting

Wrightstown - Judy Eiting, age 59 of Wrightstown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee as a result of complications following a surgery. She was born on November 19, 1960 to the late Robert and Della (DeCoster) Van De Loo in Kaukauna. On November 29, 1980 she married Dan Eiting at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. Judy was an accountant and worked for Roloff Manufacturing for many years, retiring in 2019, she then began working part time for Edward Jones. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and quilting. Judy also loved taking trips, especially wine trips with her family and camping trips with Dan. Their trip to South Dakota was her favorite. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by, children; Nick (Jessica) Eiting, Kelly (John) Bezecny and Curtis Eiting, grandchildren; Zander, Brailynn and Aiden, sisters and brothers; Peggy (Mark) Lasee, John (Anne) Van De Loo, Mary Geurts, Tom (Eileen Reuden) Van De Loo, Patti (Marvin) Vosters, Diane (Craig) Sampson, Paul (Molly) Van De Loo, David (Tamara) Van De Loo, Ann (Mike) Ryan and Robert (Lisa) Van De Loo. Judy is further survived by father in law, Roger Eiting, brothers and sister in law; Dave (Laurie) Eiting, Dennis (Annette) Eiting and Carol (Special friend Keith Schmidt) Vande Hey, as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death are her husband Dan, her parents, Robert and Della Van De Loo, mother in law, Janice Eiting and brother in law, Dan Geurts.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Clare Parish, St Paul Site, 437 Main Street, Wrightstown from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm, with the funeral mass to follow at 5:00 pm with Rev. Brian Wideman officiating. Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association in Judy's memory.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for everything they did for Judy and the family.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
01:00 - 04:30 PM
St. Clare Parish, St Paul Site
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
St. Clare Parish, St Paul Site
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- Wrightstown
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
(920) 532-4366
