Judy GenskowAppleton - Judy L. (Arndt) Genskow, 70, Appleton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 5, 1950, to Robert Arndt and Arlene (Bartelt) Arndt-Knaack. Judy's father passed away when she was 2-years-old bringing her step-dad Victor Knaack into her life. Judy grew up on a farm in DuPont and graduate from Marion High School. Judy was united in marriage to James Genskow on August 8, 1970, at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion. She was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Appleton. Judy was employed by Thrivent for 27 years before her retirement in 2009. Judy loved tending to her immaculate flower gardens that surrounded her home. She took joy in early morning walks, taking trips to Door County and socializing with her cherished friends. Judy enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was happy to bake with her grandchildren and thrilled to share her sweet treats. Judy made everyone who entered her home feel welcome, she lived for other people and was selfless in her actions.Judy is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, children Todd (Bev) Genskow, Tanya (Chris) Kirtz, Tricia (Jeremy) McCauley, grandchildren Blake, Cooper, Dryden, Poppy, step-grandchildren Lee, Andy, Jessi, Bobbie, 9 great-step grandchildren, siblings Bonnie (Steve) Ebert, Cindy (Mike) Bork, Sandy (Tom) Gettendorf, Barb (Bruce) Owen, Dale Knaack, Dan (Judy) Knaack, Paul (Bonnie) Knaack, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a wonderful close group of friendsJudy was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Victor Knaack and in-laws Alvin and Elsie Genskow.A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. If you are in attendance please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.Thank you to our friends for your support during this time, you are appreciated.