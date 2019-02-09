|
Judy Keller
Brillion - After a fearless battle with cancer, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Judy Catherine (Leiterman) Keller, age 66, went to her heavenly Home on February 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born January 12, 1953 in Green Bay to the late Esther (Delfosse) and Gerald Leiterman. She graduated from De Pere High School in 1971. After a short and sweet courtship, Judy married Bruce Keller, Forest Junction, on September 5, 1975. They were blessed with three children: Amy (James) Breeden, Jason (Jaclyn) Keller and Linsey (Michael) Majeski.
One of her greatest joys was loving and caring for her grandchildren: Samuel, Isaak and Grace Breeden, Lauren and Ella Kuchenbecker, Griffin and Delaney Keller and Caroline Majeski.
Judy expressed her creative talents in many ways: floral design, wedding cakes, baking, crafts, decorating and wedding preparations. For 14 years she served others at Camp Forest, Forest Junction, by organizing the details of Mayfest and Fallfest and coordinating weddings and other events. In the quiet times alone at Camp Forest she had her sweetest talks with God. Serving others there grew her faith. Judy had a true servant's heart and she impacted people most in the little things she did for them. Her relationship with Jesus was lived out in all the ways she loved and served those around her.
She is survived by her husband Bruce of 43 years, three children, grandchildren, two sisters Lorraine Heim, Diane (Larry) Scray and one brother Robert (Mary) Leiterman, brother-in-law Joseph Dellis, father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Lois Keller, nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Dolores Dellis, and brothers-in-law Lauren John Keller, Russell Heim and Tom Collins.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US Highway 10, Menasha, Monday, February 11th at 2:30pm. Friends may call at the church from 12:00 p.m. (NOON) until the time of the service.
Because Camp Forest was such an important part of Judy's life, an additional celebration of life will be held there in the future.
Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
The Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion is assisting the Keller Family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 9, 2019